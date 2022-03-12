news, local-news,

THE NSW Government has introduced initiatives to help boost regional housing supply, but it's unlikely Bathurst will benefit from it. This month, Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts announced $1 million in funding would be directed to establishing a program of targeted assistance to regional councils. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Mr Roberts said the initiative, called the Regional Housing Flying Squad, would help regional councils clear development applications faster. A panel of planning consultants will be available to help manage development applications for new homes. "We know attracting qualified planners can be a problem, particularly for smaller regional councils," Mr Roberts said. "That's why, in addition to the flying squad, the department will open up space in its offices for councils to use as remote workplaces for their planners." Regional councils will be able to nominate DAs that deliver regional housing, through a formal expression of interest process, which will be assessed by an evaluation panel for the flying squads to action. While these planning tools are designed to boost regional housing supply by taking pressure off local councils, Bathurst Regional Council is unlikely to utilise them. Director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, said council is likely to rely on its own resources. "The availability of the Regional Housing Flying Squad would be valuable where councils do not have the internal resources or expertise to deal with complex or large-scale developments," he said. "Invariably, whether the assessment process is undertaken by council or consultants the process of assessment will remain the same. That will include dealing with coordination with state government agencies such as NRAR - Water, Transport for NSW which can delay assessments. "Fortunately, council does have access to expertise internally to deal with development applications so it is not a service that would be needed in the foreseeable future."

