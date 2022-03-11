news, local-news,

A number of buses operating school runs in Bathurst have now been fitted with seatbelts as part of a state government initiative to enhance safety for children in transit. The program has delivered seatbelts to 61 school buses, including 36 new buses, and have been delivered through a $237 million state-wide initiative. READ ALSO: Bathurst Writers' and Readers' Festival to return in late May Bathurst MP and deputy premier Paul Toole said the program is delivering real outcomes for regional communities by making sure students can travel safely to and from school. "This program is about saving lives and we know there is a higher degree of risk attached to school bus travel in rural and regional areas, with buses frequently travelling and stopping on unsealed roads and roads outside urban areas," Mr Toole said. READ ALSO: Australian musician Mitch Grainger to tour Central West in late March "From 2006 to 2020, 35 per cent of all bus passengers injured in crashes were children aged five to 16 years, and one in four bus passengers injured were on a school bus. "Many of the roads school buses travel here have a speed limit of 80 km/h and above, and it is crucial we do not compromise the safety of our students as they travel to and from school." READ ALSO: After 22 years the local prostate cancer support group may call it quits The NSW Rural and Regional Bus Seatbelt Program fitted seatbelts on almost 2600 dedicated school buses in regional NSW. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/23638dad-dc80-4449-8e63-52067b0185cb.JPG/r0_98_4608_2702_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg