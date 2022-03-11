Former St Mary's students caught up at their 60-year reunion
The St Mary's School class of 1962 held their 60-year reunion at the Bathurst RSL last Saturday, March 5, catching up again with old friends.
One of the organisers Chris Tobin said it was a great night and the food was amazing.
Western Advocate photographer Chris Seabrook attended the evening.
