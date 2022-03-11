IT'S hard to believe that 18 months ago we were able to pay less than $1 a litre for petrol in Bathurst. Sure, we weren't moving about much then, but it was good to know that when the tank was running low it wasn't going to break the bank to fill it up. Sadly, with global demand up, supplies down, and the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, prices are now rising to heights most of us have never seen. Almost every petrol station in Bathurst has surpassed $2 a litre for unleaded 91. Even the United, which earlier this week had fuel priced at 171.9 cents per litre, is on the verge of crossing that threshold. As of Friday, the best price for unleaded was at the 7-Eleven on Stewart Street, but even then it was still 191.9 cents per litre. With prices like that, we can't underestimate the need to be savvy shoppers. It is a message we have heard time and time again from the NRMA, to "shop around for the best price", and to utilise websites and apps that monitor fuel. There was a 19-cent difference between Bathurst's cheapest and most expensive unleaded 91 providers on Friday. Say you topped up your tank with 20 litres on your way home from work on Friday afternoon. Depending on where you filled up at, you could have paid nearly $5 more for the same product. And, if your car was basically running on fumes at the time and you decided to fill it right up, that could be about $10 more. If you need to fill your tank from empty to full every week, in a month you will have spent an extra $40 that you didn't have to. There's nothing that we as ordinary residents can do to change Australia's fuel predicament, but we can choose how severe the impact is on our household finances. Yes, it can be a pain to drive that extra couple of kilometres to the cheapest retailer, but when the prices of groceries and other essentials are also rising, it's worth the effort.

