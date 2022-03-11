Three new officers added to the Chifley's police force

news, local-news, Chifley, Paul Toole

CHIFLEY'S Police numbers have received a boost with the command being allocated three new probationary constables. Annelise Farquharson, Leisa Green and Bailey Beresford joined the ranks this week, among the 193 officers sworn in as police officers last Friday. Superintendent Bob Noble welcomed the new officers. "We're fortunate enough the last couple of years through the government's election commitments to get quite a few probationary constables here at Chifley, most stationed here as it's our biggest station," he said. "We have these three young people now that will go into GDs across the district; that gives us an opportunity to invigorate our workforce, introduce a fresh culture, which is always good. A bit of churn is always good and you get younger perspectives, and these aren't kids by the way they've all got valid life experience and they bring all that with them." MAKING NEWS: Probationary Constable Farquharson arrived in Bathurst just one week ago to take up her position but said so far it's been great. "It's been really good, I'm originally from Bankstown, so coming out here has been a change, but so far I'm loving it," she said. For Probationary Constable Green it has been a similar experience, saying she "loves the diversity of the job." All three will work in general duties for three years. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/7ab966d8-715b-4f79-9dfb-2bc27324dbb9.jpeg/r0_704_4032_2982_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg