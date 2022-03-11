sport, local-sport,

Bathurst over 50s may have suffered defeat in its first match NSW Men's Masters Hockey State Championships, but it was a good opportunity for players to stretch their legs. Getting underway with an early 8.30am start, Coffs Coast were in control for the entire match (played over 25-minute halves), as Adam Ellison scored two goals and Shane Freeman scoring another in the 3-0 win. Bathurst's Brett Archer said while the match was a "bit rough", he said it was good to get back to playing. READ MORE: "It was our first game of the season, so it was a bit rough," he said. "Training runs have been fairly light, so being the first game of the season, it was very rough on us. "But getting back together with your mates, playing a bit of a hockey for a change is really good. The last few years have been fairly disrupted, so getting back into the carnival environment is great. "In an environment like this, you get to see guys you've haven't seen in 30 years." While Bathurst went down by three goals, Archer said his team went well. "I think we played well," he said. "It was the first time we played together as a unit. So there's things we need to iron out. "It's the first game of the season, with all the boys together. "I thought Wayne Wright up front played really well. All our backs, Brett Daymond, Peter Davis, they played really well too. They got a lot of the ball." The over 70s competition, which also features a Bathurst team, is running at the same time at the Cooke Hockey Complex. More than 20 teams from across NSW, including teams from flood-affected areas such as Manning Valley and Coffs Coast, have travelled to Bathurst to compete at the under 50s and over 70s tournament. Play is set to wrap up on Sunday with finals.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/29b0b53f-08e6-4e07-9cbd-35804d8f68ab.JPG/r1373_654_4677_2521_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg