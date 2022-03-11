news, local-news,

Bunnings Bathurst participated in a country-wide fundraiser on Friday, holding a sausage sizzle to raise money for flood victims in NSW and QLD. Some locals attended specifically to support the cause, while others just could resist the smell of the barbeque. A Western Advocate representative attended. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/554bd9bd-123d-4860-bd63-de74f8f1a4c0.JPG/r707_377_6000_3368_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg