Bunnings Bathurst participated in country-wide flood relief fundraiser
Local News
Bunnings Bathurst participated in a country-wide fundraiser on Friday, holding a sausage sizzle to raise money for flood victims in NSW and QLD.
Some locals attended specifically to support the cause, while others just could resist the smell of the barbeque.
A Western Advocate representative attended.
