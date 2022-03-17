news, property, maximalism trend, maximalist movement, interior design, Yasmine Ghoniem

Rich colours, bold prints and contrasting textures are all elements of the maximalist movement that is dominating the Australian design scene. With the intent of evoking emotion and sentimentality, Yasmine Ghoniem, Founder and Principal of interior design firm YSG, expresses her maximalist charm in her latest collaboration with Laminex, The Fantales Kitchen. "We named it the Fantales Kitchen, so it's both nostalgic and iconic. Essentially, I wanted the kitchen to feel like you'd be dipped in a vat of warm, sweet caramel," says Yasmine Ghoniem. "I wanted to capture the essence of "afternoon delight" - that warm, cosy time of day when the sun streams in and there's nowhere else you'd rather be because the world seems to stop in that golden moment." As a pioneer in fusing adventurous colour schemes, freeform shapes and unexpected materials, Yasmine has composed a list of five ways to incorporate the maximalist movement into your home. Step aside neutrals: let your space embody maximalism through rich and daring colours ... and not just through a pop of colour on a white backdrop. Yasmine suggests mixing shades with similar intensities and within the same colour families- for example, terracotta melts into burnt siennas and cherry-reds. In the Fantales Kitchen, Yasmine employs two key colour palettes: luxurious, earthy caramels contrasted with blue gum and sage tones. "There's something so luscious about the deeper block laminate colours, including Laminex Moroccan Clay and Burnt Ochre, that distinguish the L-shaped kitchen bench joinery," says Yasmine. "There's something so stimulating about colour but you need that touch of a base tone, which is like the soul." Interweaving contrasting materials helps to create depth and visual interest within a space. The Fantales Kitchen employs a satin finish on the cabinetry elements, which juxtaposes directly with the mottled wall paint. The island bench incorporates two Laminex Woodgrains, Milkwood and Danish Walnut, placed alongside one another to create balance and detail. "Allowing the textural appeal of the Laminex Woodgrain to be fully appreciated, we mismatched tones and grains for a tapestry-like appeal on all the surfaces," says Yasmine. The maximalist movement honours curvaceous and freeform lines for their organic ability to direct the eye abstractly and mellow surroundings. These elements can be incorporated structurally, such as through archways or recessed shelving, or through accessorising with curved décor. Yasmine opted for a curved cabinetry and island-bench structure, and incorporated circular elements right through to the smallest of details - 'the round little draw pulls are like caramel buttons,' Yasmine says. While maximalism is a visually striking movement, functionality remains at the core of any good design. A space will encompass a dual need to be beautiful and serve its intended purpose. Ensuring optimal space is necessary so clutter doesn't distract from the design elements themselves. The Fantales Kitchen was designed to suit a busy family; a space where cooking and entertaining could take place comfortably. "As it's the hardest-working room, it also needed to demonstrate its key practical function (featuring considered storage facilities, space for meal preparation, plus dining facilities and now, an additional work desk)," says Yasmine. The last step to a cohesive design is the introduction of unexpected elements. The Fantales Kitchen does just this with pops of colour concealed within drawers and cupboards. Cutlery and utensil drawers open out to display cornflower blue internals with Laminex's Fresh Spring Laminate, while cupboard internals feature Laminex's striking Pillarbox Red.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jess.wallace/fec1f9a1-42a9-406e-bcfa-8694c9c2c5a8.jpg/r0_86_896_592_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg