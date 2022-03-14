Locals recently celebrated St David's Day, raising the Welsh flag
Local News
MORE GALLERIES
After moving to Bathurst last year, Welshman Viv Llewellyn decided to invite locals to celebrate St David's Day with the raising of the Welsh flag.
Western Advocate photographer Chris Seabrook attended the small ceremony.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.westernadvocate.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News