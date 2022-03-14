news, local-news,

THE COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact of nearly $1 million on Bathurst Regional Council this financial year alone. Council's director of Corporate Services and Finance, Aaron Jones, has compiled a report on the cost of COVID during the March quarter, to be discussed at Wednesday's ordinary meeting. It should be read in conjunction with the mayoral minute that is also on the agenda. READ MORE: Stimulus measure proposed to support Bathurst community groups While budget variations adopted in recent months have helped to offset the costs to the council, it is clear that the pandemic has had a significant financial impact. Council lost $78,000 as a result of COVID during the March quarter. More than half of that, $56,000, was through various expenses council incurred. "Council continues to incur operational expenses that have arisen as a direct result of the COVID pandemic," Mr Jones said. "These costs included the hiring of additional vehicles, the engagement of security services, the purchase of rapid antigen test kits and facemasks, and the hire of messaging boards." The remaining $22,000 council lost was through aerodrome landing charges. "With the continuation of travel restrictions into regional NSW, there has been a further decline in the landing charges at the Bathurst Aerodrome," Mr Jones said. The March quarter figure could rise to $128,000, however, if council resolves to provide up to $50,000 to community groups that manage council-owned community halls. This stimulus measure is proposed in the mayoral minute, which will be determined prior Mr Jones' Cost of COVID - March Quarter report on Wednesday. In anticipation of this stimulus measure being adopted, Mr Jones has identified $128,000 of savings to ensure council maintains a balanced budget. If the impact on the March quarter rises to $128,000 that will mean that the cost of COVID for the 2021-22 financial year so far will have been $927,547.

