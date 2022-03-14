news, local-news, Glenray, Paul Toole

Local not-for-profit organisation Glenray will benefit from a funding boost of $150,000 to ease financial pressure and help them recover from impacts of the COVID-19 lockdown. Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the NSW Government's Social Sector Support Fund is providing organisations with grants of between $10,000 and $200,000. "The social services sector has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to support people doing it tough, and this funding will provide our frontline organisations such as Glenray with a hand-up," he said. "The funding will support not-for-profits who have seen a decline in their revenue and can be used to assist with brokering services and support for clients." MAKING NEWS: According to Glenray general manager Kath Graham they have faced many challenges throughout recent COVID phases, with challenges to maintain staffing levels being the most difficult. "This grant will ease the pressure of having to cover the additional wages involved in maintaining the support to our clients while we have decreased staff available due to COVID and isolation requirements," she said. "While we have been in lockdowns we have been lucky to have such a dedicated work force, willing to go above and beyond to support our clients. We thank them for their commitment, this Social Sector Fund grant has allowed us to confidently continue to provide supports our clients and maintain our services and staffing throughout." Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Alister Henskens said more than 400 organisations across NSW are receiving funding through the Social Sector Support Fund. "These organisations are delivering critical frontline services and support to vulnerable people and this program will ease financial pressure and help them recover after what's been an incredibly challenging 18 months," Mr Henskens said. Glenray has been supporting people living with a disability in the Central West for over 60 years. Its vision is that all people living with a disability have the opportunity to develop to their full individual potential. Glenray is a not for profit organisation that focuses on Residential and Vocational services, together with other associated services including Respite and Short Term Accommodation, Supported Employment, Individual Community Support, Day Programs for people living with disability. The organisation is an approved NDIS provider for Plan Management and Support Co-ordination in Regional NSW. It offers employment to over 250 staff across the range of services.

