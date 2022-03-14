community,

A pair of ponies are pulling a small wagon with a group of contestants in the Costume Competition on December 8, 1921, as part of Queen's Day in Bathurst. The wagon travelled around Bathurst streets to promote the event and took part in the procession on the day. The parade marshalled outside the Grand Hotel in William Street at 2pm before moving off around the main block to Keppel Street and on to Howick Street and finishing at Kings Parade. Lieut-Col. H. Paul marshalled the procession before it moved forward, headed by mounted troopers and the Bathurst District Band. The streets and footpaths were lined with keenly interested people. Following the band was the Fire Brigade pumping engine, under the charge of officer Mr Gunnee. The reporter from the National Advocate commented that the Battle of Queens was raging more fiercely than ever, however, the following Thursday would decide the winner. It was expected that last-minute reinforcements would make a desperate effort to gain a victory for the Commercial Queen. The progress of money raised was marked on the Queen Carnival barometer at the Town Hall in William Street. It was noted on December 6 that it was rising more rapidly as the Market Day on Thursday drew closer. The figures the previous day were: Travellers 6500 votes, Railway 5700 votes and Charity Queen 5200 votes. Local aerated cordial manufacturer Mr A.B. James was the chairman of the Queen Competition. Numerous activities took place all over Bathurst, including the Cafe-Chantant in the Masonic Hall in aid of the Charity Queen, which was well attended. Mrs Percival and her committee of energetic workers did good business during the evening. The refreshments were all home-made and very dainty. Dr Thompson was the lucky winner of a box of cherries, while Mrs Brooke Moore won the cake. The music for the dancing was provided gratuitously by Misses Foster, Collins and Hurrell. A jazz competition was held and attracted a number of competitors. Mr Edgell and Miss Alice Antill were the winners. Miss Ethel Hammond organised a euchre and social night in aid of the Charity Queens in the Oddfellows' Hall, with about 100 attending. The music was supplied by Tooby's Jazz Band. Miss Hammond and a body of willing lady helpers supplied refreshments. Fruit salad and ice-cream proved popular. Much interest was taken in the dancing competitions, with the chocolate waltz won by Ald. Naylor and Miss Prosser. The euchre portion of the entertainment was held on the spacious balcony and was under the supervision of Mr E. Power. The events for the Charity Queen Competition were co-ordinated by an executive committee with various members represented, including Messrs. O'Loghlen (Commercial Travellers' representative) and C.J. Foran (Charity Queen representative). The Railway Queen had Mr James as their representative. In 1921, there were three queen candidates. Mrs Hugh Busby was the president of the Ladies' Entertainment Committee, who presided over regular meetings which were usually held in Lilley's Café. Some 40 local ladies were also on her committee who organised the large Hospital Market Day each year. Many businesses and organisations undertook to organise stalls, with all proceeds going to the Bathurst District Hospital. In 1921, the employees of Mockler's, Meagher's, Edgley's and other shops were to run stalls for the Hospital Market Day being held on Kings Parade. There were a group of locals who would erect the stalls to the ladies' requirements. That included the number of tarpaulins, tables, benches and chairs, along with bunting required. The proceeds of the 1921 Market Day neared £1000, with a similar amount still to be counted. About 200 commercial travellers had arrived in the city for the Market Day and evening entertainment.

