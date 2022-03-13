sport, local-sport,

DAVE Rogerson knew that Saturday's must-win Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket clash with Centrals would be his last game of the season so he was determined to make it count. He fulfilled that mission by claiming a match-winning five wicket haul for Colts as they claimed a bonus point win over the Orange side at Wade Park and the last remaining spot in finals. Ahead of his minor knee surgery on Wednesday Rogerson threw everything he had into the game, picking up 5-28 from his eight overs as Centrals finished on 144. Colts would then chase down the target with five wickets in hand and before the 30 over mark, earning the bonus point victory they needed to avoid being overtaken on the ladder by ORC. Rogerson said it was immensely satisfying to produce one of his strongest bowling performances when it was needed most. "Given the context of the match, and the importance of it to the team, I'd say it's definitely the most crucial five wicket haul I've had," he said. "There were messages in the group early on in the morning about playing your role and doing your part, and we all did that. "We knew there was a job that needed to be done, and the bus trip over was definitely tense in a way. There was a real finals vibe to that atmosphere. It was all or nothing because we expected that the other game would end with an ORC victory, and possibly with a bonus point." Josh Toole was the other Colts player to make a big impact on Saturday in his knock of 53 not out from 39 balls. Kyle Nonnenmacher (33) and Cam Roberts (29) were the best of the Centrals batters. Colts' pacemen proved troublesome on the Wade Park deck with six Centrals wickets being clean bowled. Rogerson's hopeful that his bowling performance will not just give him a great platform to build off ahead of next season. "I missed around three to four games in the middle of the season with some floating scar tissue, which I'm getting removed on Wednesday, so I really wanted to make my last contribution with the team this year a big one," he said. "It would be great just to get a full year in without injury or niggles. It's been tough. At the start of this year I was feeling back to 100 per cent but then this injury popped up during the year which was a bit of a shame. "It's been an emotional rollercoaster to have started the year fit and healthy but then not get any wickets or rewards but then after an injury come back and take five wickets. "It makes me optimistic for the year to come and gives me confidence that I can take more wickets in the future." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/f7604fd7-9505-48da-847a-9f24da370b3b.JPG/r1832_897_3501_1840_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg