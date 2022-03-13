news, local-news,

The Bathurst Autofest was a smoking sensation over the weekend and operations manager Les Adams couldn't be happier with how the event went. This is the first time in 11 years that Autofest ran over four days and two nights, and though a lot of work went into making it a success, Mr Adams said it was phenomenal. "We had nearly 800 entrants so to get them through the only way we could do it was extend more hours," he said. "[Saturday] afternoon and [Saturday] night was just unbelievable. "I've never seen so many people here at this event ever." Unlike other events held at Mount Panorama Autofest only utilises Pit Straight, the bottom stretch of the circuit, with competitors competing in the Shootout events. Entrants spent Thursday and Friday vying for qualifying positions, with round one of the championship held on Saturday night and the remainder of the finals run on Sunday. Car enthusiasts ventured from SA, QLD, VIC and even the NT to participate in the ever-growing competition. Mr Adams said he expects it to just get bigger and bigger. "People are realising that this is a motor enthusiast event with a difference to something that's normally held at the mount."

