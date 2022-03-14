Matt Moran reveals opening date for The Rockley Pub

news, local-news,

ALTHOUGH renovations are pending, celebrity chef Matt Moran will reopen The Rockley Pub in a matter of days. It was revealed in mid 2021 that Mr Moran had purchased the pub and planned to give it a significant facelift under his ultimate goal of revitalising the village. He has a long history with the region, with his family owning farms in the area since the 1850s, and he himself owning a farm in Rockley for 20 years. The pub will reopen to the public on Thursday, March 17, with a new Moran-style pub menu and drinks list. Mr Moran assured that new pub menu will showcase as much local produce as possible, including some from the nearby Moran Family Farm and meats from Cowra. There will be a focus on over-the-counter classics, such as a ploughman's plate (including Moran Family Farm salami), crispy Hawkesbury calamari, Green Hill Farm spicy pork sausage roll, beer battered fish and chips, parmesan crumbed chicken schnitzel, and rump steak or dry aged sirloin cooked on the grill. The pub will be open Thursday to Sunday each week, from 12pm to late. Last month, Bathurst Regional Council unanimously approved a development application for the pub's renovations. READ ALSO: Deputy premier Paul Toole praises Matt Moran's Rockley pub plans Mr Moran said the renovations will be ongoing, with stage one expected to be completed by Christmas. "This is just the start of our plans for The Rockley Pub over the next few months - the serious work now begins on the renovations and additions, but in the meantime, there will be great pub food and beers on offer," he said. "This is going to be a project that I will work on for years to come, and hopefully it gives a bit back to this part of Australia that I love so much." Mr Moran plans to expand the pub's footprint and infrastructure, with the addition of a bakery, general store and more accommodation, in stage two of the renovations next year. He has yet to receive approval from council for these plans. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/c114a230-2307-4c85-ae10-3232391dc860.jpg/r0_18_1139_662_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg