BATHURST'S Kate Fallon has already been through a rollercoaster of experiences in her one month of Tarsha Gale Cup match time with the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs. Fallon picked up a try on debut for the Bulldogs in their round one win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs, but has already encountered a range of highs and lows early into her Sydney career. Fallon so far has had to battle with COVID-19 and then a washed out round of matches due to Sydney floods but that's done little to take the positivity out of Fallon, who said her team have been amazing to work with. "I'm all recovered now. I'm obviously not as great as I was before but getting back into things feels really good," she said. "I'm really grateful that I'm able to play at this level, and I didn't know any of the girls before I came into the team. Stepping up from club to this level has been amazing, with the level of training and the amount of coaches that we get. That's really cool. "We did have a bonding session and a couple of trial games leading into our first round, but I'm still getting used to how high a level of football this is," she said. "Everyone's been amazing though. They're helped me find my feet and help me become the best player that I can be. I've never played against such strong players. "I've learned a lot already this season. Being a younger member of the team, a lot of the older girls have taken me under their wing and helped with my game." Fallon played rounds one and two in the centres but shifted to second row in round three. "I've been playing different positions this year. At club level I was playing a lot of front row, second row and lock but here I'm more in that second row and centre role," she said. "I've played lots of sevens so centre felt easy, though going from sevens to league means I don't have as much space. I'm learning how to make the most of that role." Bulldogs are currently sitting on two wins from four games, which has them sixth in the 12-team competition. That's already a big improvement for a Bulldogs side who finished with the wooden spoon in 2021. "The girls only won one game last year and they have a completely new team this year," she said. "The great thing is that everyone gets along really well and I feel like we have the potential to beat a lot of the better teams." Tarsha Gale Cup matches that were scheduled to be played over the weekend have been pushed back to this Saturday, where the Bulldogs will play host to the Newcastle Knights at Belmore Sports Ground from 12pm.

