TIME to look to the future and take on board what you've learned. That's the message Bathurst division one pennants captain Reece Hodson is leaving his team with after the side missed out on a finals appearance in this year's Central West Districts Golf Association competition. Bathurst were beaten 3.5 to 1.5 in their recent final round match against Forbes at the Dubbo Golf Club, leaving the team with one win and three losses in Pool B. The skipper was the only Bathurst player to win his closing match - a 1-up thriller against Steve Betland - while Justin Sutton and John Betland tied in their fixture. Younger squad members Jake Davis (2 and 1) and Jacob Lamb (7 and 6) were bested by Shane Sallaway and Caleb Hanrahan and Darryn Bruce (2 and 1) went down to Peter Dawson. Hodson said the competition gives the young members of the Bathurst squad a chance to see what it takes to match it with the region's top senior golfers. "There's always going to be winners and losers and I think this year was a bit of a learning curve for the young guys that were playing in the side," he said. "They got to see what it was like and they found out that it was a bit harder than normal. Forbes are a good team and Dubbo's a tough track. "A couple of the boys hadn't played there before so we wanted to get a practice round in but it rained. We went up there holding our heads high to try and finish on a good note but unfortunately there's a lot of experience in those other sides, and the boys learned that. "I said they shouldn't be unhappy with how they went in the tournament, and they can use that experience for next year." Hodson was the only Bathurst player to win all four matches for his side. Bathurst ended up using eight different players over the four rounds, with Lamb being the other member to take part in all four weekends of action. Davis and Lamb still experienced the joy of success in the team's 4-1 opening round victory over Parkes. "They're off low handicaps and around Bathurst they play very well. In pennants you're going up against guys who have played these courses hundreds of times," Hodson said of the young duo. "There are tactics and strategies in pennants with how you line up your teams and getting to learn that is fun. "They won their first matches convincingly but weren't able to get up in their other matches. I stressed for them not to give up, taking in everything, and the next time in matchplay you'll know how to relax and keep moving forward if you get into a tight position."

