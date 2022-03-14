sport, local-sport,

JASON Hewitt is now a Group 2 winning driver after steering his long shot Rippin Rupert ($55) to success in Saturday night's Sapling Stakes ahead of fellow Bathurst-trained hope Our Sunset Delight ($33, Anthony Frisby). The Bernie Hewitt-trained Rippin Rupert made the punters look silly with his strong push to the line in the juvenile classic event, holding off a late charge from Chris Frisby's Our Sunset Delight to take out the $50,000 race. The race played out perfectly for Hewitt as he tracked up behind short priced favourite Tardelli ($1.85, Rickie Alchin) in a three-wide move on the last turn. Tardelli ducked towards the pegs after hitting the front of the field and that gave Rippin Rupert the space to run straight towards the winning post and try to hunt down the favourite. Rippin Rupert pulled clear of Brad Hewitt's well fancied Mick Danger ($5) and then caught up to the favourite with just 50m left to run. The team Frisby runner finished quick out wide but was a half head shy of catching the winner. "I was travelling really well and when the favourite pulled out from the running line and shot clear it opened things up for me and I was able to run all the way to the line," Jason Hewitt said. "I still had plenty of horse left so it was just going to be a matter of chasing down the leader and then when Anthony Frisby's horse came down the outside I got really worried about him. "I wasn't sure whether I was going to win it right up until the line but he just tough it out and fought to the end." Anyone lucky enough to put a dollar on the exacta in the Sapling Stakes would have netted themselves $2.630. Even prior to the race Hewitt felt that the prices on the Bathurst duo were too high. "It's feels great to win it and it's good to see a couple of Bathurst horses up there ahead of the Gold Crown," he said. "Hopefully they gain a bit more respect ahead of that now. The prices on them were ridiculous really. The Bathurst locals will be right in the mix come Gold Crown time." Bernie Hewitt was in the race on board his more fancied chance Sargeant ($11) who came home in eight place. Hewitt survived a protest from Frisby to hold on to first place. The Lagoon's Amanda Turnbull came up short of an upset of her own in the feature $1 million Miracle Mile when she piloted Bundoran to fifth place. Belinda and Luke McCarthy's King Of Swing ($1.60) wrote his name into the history books by becoming the first horse to win three straight Miracle Miles. Stablemate Spirit Of St Louis ($3.60, Jack Callaghan) completed the quinella for the McCarthys.

