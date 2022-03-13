news, local-news,

It was all things Scottish at Abercrombie House on Sunday, with the venue hosting a fundraiser for the Bathurst Highland Society. Locals attended the Ophir Road mansion immersing themselves in the Scottish festivities, and Abercrombie House owner and Bathurst Highland Society president Christopher Morgan was happy with how the day went. "It turned out to be a perfect day," he said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Those who attended were treated to the Parramatta Pipe Band, Kim Durie with her highland dancers and live music provided by Christine Porter and her Celtic Trio. Despite the recent floods, the Pipe Band were able to make the trip to Bathurst and enjoyed performing for the first time in two and a half years. Guests also enjoyed a Scottish lunch with haggis, Devonshire tea boxes and a Scottish roast included on the menu, making it a "quintessentially Scottish day out" for locals. "All in all it was a fabulous success and everybody agreed that we should do it more often and turn it into a Scottish picnic day a few times a year," Mr Morgan said. "There were a couple hundred people here at the peak, there were people having picnics all around the garden [and] 50 people sat down for a great big roast lunch in the ball room cooked by Xanthe [Mr Morgan's wife]." With Abercrombie House being built by Highlanders and a feature of Scottish baronial architecture, it was fitting to have a Scottish-themed day. Mr Morgan also has a long line of Highland ancestry and he was pleased to raise a substantial amount for the local Highland Society. "We haven't had any income for three years, so we hope this event will help put more income back into the society's coffers," he said. "The local Highland Society has been in existence nearly as long as settled Bathurst has, and has raised thousands over the years for community initiatives, generally in the health sector." The Highland Society also hosts a number of activities during the year, including an annual debutante ball. Mr Morgan said this year's ball is ready and set to go, with 26 debutantes and their partners looking forward to the event in May.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/234fa62b-499a-4031-8b3e-fd358596a8dc.JPG/r0_151_3696_2239_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg