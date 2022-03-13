The Bathurst Harness Racing Club was the venue for a surprise party for Mark Ryan on Saturday night. The party was organised by his family, with guests travelling from as far as Queensland to be part of the celebration. It was a great night for all, especially Mark who had no idea the celebration had been organised until he walked into the club. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
AT THE PARTY: Elizabeth, Jim and Elise Nightingale were among the guests at the event.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARK: Mark Ryan (centre) surrounded by his extended family, who were on hand to celebrate with him on Saturday night.
GREAT FAMILY NIGHT: Doug Press, Dallas Cosgrove and Mavis Kissell were at the function.
IN THE PICTURE: Michael Reedy with Irene Reedy, Alison Wallace and Diane Reid enjoying the surprise party on Saturday.
WE WERE THERE: Ken McKenzie and Karen Morris enjoying the 90th birthday party on Saturday night.
CHEERS: Meg Miller, Jasmine Kennedy and Brad Miller at the party.
The Bathurst Harness Racing Club was the venue for a surprise party for Mark Ryan on Saturday night. The party was organised by his family, with guests travelling from as far as Queensland to be part of the celebration.
It was a great night for all, especially Mark who had no idea the celebration had been organised until he walked into the club.
