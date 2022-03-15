news, local-news,

BATHURST Aero Club will be hoping to pick up some new members from the community at its open day on Sunday, March 27. With over 80 years of history, the club is one of the oldest continually operating clubs in Australia, steeped in history and tradition, with over 120 active members. Bathurst Aero Club president Ian Johnson said visitors will be able to participant in clubroom and hangar tours, as well as view aircraft static display, at the open day at the Bathurst Regional Airport. READ MORE: "On the day visitors will be able to walk through the clubroom and talk to club members, pilots and professional flight instructors about what it's like to be a club member," he said. "They'll be able to learn to fly, what it's like to be a professional pilot, how you can learn to fly, learn more about the history of the aero club and regional aviation and so on. "We will also have flight training schools represented in the club and visitors can talk directly with the schools about flying training." Mr Johnson said he's hoping the open day can generate interest in aviation. "Our aims for the day include generating stronger relationships by sharing with the general community our aviation community," he said. "We want to provide insights about the benefits of a local regional airport, generate aviation interest and awareness within the local and regional community, provide all people who might be interested in an aviation career an opportunity to find out more and of course provide a fun day for interested people who just want to get out and do something interesting." Several of the flight training schools will be offering trial Instruction flights (TIFs), so if visitors would like to find out what it's like too fly in an aircraft over Bathurst, they can arrange a flight directly with one of the schools. Last year, the Bathurst Aero Club held its first open day in many years, with the event proving to be extremely successful, with over 200 people coming through on the day. Organisers are hoping for an even bigger at this year's open day. "The club has recently begun a number of strategic initiatives, which when complete will see the club well positioned as a leading community group in the area," Mr Johnson said. "Our planned Open Day forms one part of that initiative by driving and creating community awareness." Entry to the aero club's open day is free, with snacks, lunch and refreshments to be available during the day at a nominal cost. Doors will be open from 9.30am-3pm. For more information, email Mr Johnson on alian8089@gmail.com. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

