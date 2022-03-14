news, local-news,

Ukraine may be more than 14,000 kilometres away but an ache for those battling the war is felt in the hearts of many across the Mudgee region. Compelled to brighten the life of someone who continues to endure some of the darkest days in Ukraine, Mudgee's Sara Beckinsale armed herself with knowledge that would lead her down a path to directly assist a Ukrainian family. The local mother booked a two-night Airbnb stay for $70 with a Ukrainian family of four in Odessa, whose father figure continues to serve since taking up arms in the first days of war despite no prior experience. While her contribution may sound insignificant to the ears of Australians, Ms Beckinsale believed the gesture to offer more than money, "it means they're not alone". READ MORE: "I wanted to help someone, I didn't want to help an organisation. These families are running for their lives, they may not ever get to see their loved ones again," she said. "I kept talking with my friends about how horrible what's going on is and thinking 'what can I do?'. There aren't many ways I can help as a person in Australia but if I can give any bit of support then why not? "Seventy bucks isn't much and it might not last long, but if it helps, it helps. She [Airbnb host] was so thankful just that we cared enough to do something and that she didn't feel alone." The "invaluable" support from Ms Beckinsale and her sister, who booked the same stay, has brought the family some ease amid growing concerns of the serving husband's welfare. "I'm very worried for him," the Ukrainian host said. "We have two children. At night we sometimes hear explosions in the sea. When the alarms are on, we sit in the hallway on the floor because we have the strongest walls there. "My son sleeps at night with a pillow, he believes it can save him from a bomb and if he loses it at night, he starts crying. We are trying to maintain peace and believe this will end very soon. "I want my husband to come back to live and stay healthy. "We are not going anywhere, we decided that at home it will be easier to deal with this and for our children, it will be less stressful." As a parent, Ms Beckinsale felt all the more emotive when her booking's host revealed that "my greatest desire now is that our children do not know what war is". "I've got two kids and I've lost a child so I understand loss in a way," Ms Beckinsale said. "The biggest thing she said that made me cry was 'your support is invaluable. All I can ask now is that my kids don't know war'. I was in tears. "I saw something about a boy who had to leave his mum behind so she wrote on his hand the name of the family and their phone number. How do you get over something like that? This is something those children will have to deal with for the rest of their lives. No amount of money, moving or running will take that away." With scammers taking advantage of the world's generosity, Ms Beckinsale offered advice for fellow Australians hoping to provide financial support to a Ukrainian by way of Airbnb. "Be thorough. Make sure it's somebody who joined earlier, make sure that the people are genuine by looking for reviews, checking the price and that the place looks legitimate. Message the host and ask questions before you book if you're concerned or worried. "Book the earliest nights available so the people can get the money right away. "For me, it went from being a picture of some lady and an apartment to being 'this is a family, this is somebody with kids and somebody who is appreciating it'. To me, that was relief, thankfulness and joy that I had found somebody who could appreciate it."

