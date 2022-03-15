sport, local-sport,

IT'S a long drive from Monegeetta to Bathurst, but when you've got a Princess travelling with you it makes worthwhile. On Tuesday morning at 4am trainer-driver David Miles left his stables, located some 20 minutes north of Melbourne airport, on his now annual 750 kilometre trek to Bathurst. He's headed north in search of glory at the annual Gold Crown Carnival. "I reckon this has got to be close to seven in a row for me," Miles said. "It's a great carnival when you've got babies which we generally train, we have more success with the young ones than we do the older horses." Miles, who as a 26 percent winning strike rate at Bathurst, has already enjoyed carnival success. He's taken out consolation finals and in 2020 drove $26 outsider Focus Stride to an upset win in the three-year-old Gold Chalice decider. Across his training career he's qualified for more than 50 Group 1 finals, but laying his hands on a Gold Crown or Gold Tiara trophy has thus far evaded Miles. "I haven't been able to win a two-year-old version yet, but hopefully this year we might have a little sneaky chance," he said. That chance is why he brought a princess - two-year-old filly Our Princess Di - with him on the long road trip. READ MORE: Numbers and prize money are up for the Gold Crown Carnival READ MORE: Bathurst's Gold Crown Carnival will culminate a night earlier READ MORE: Michael Formosa is named 2022 Bathurst Gold Crown Honouree She and stablemate Tin Tin Jo will line up in Wednesday's 1,730 metre Gold Tiara heats at the Bathurst Paceway, Miles hoping to qualify both for the $110,000 Group 1 final. "They're both really nice fillies, both worthy of the trip," he said. "Tin Tin has obviously drawn a bit awkwardly inside the back row, but she's a pretty strong filly and if we can get some room at the end that will be great. "Di, she has pole position, plenty of gate speed, the danger looks like it's drawn on our back, she's probably the pick of the bunch at this stage. If she doesn't make the final I'll be pretty disappointed." Our Princess Di will make her racing debut from barrier one in the fifth Gold Tiara heat, but she has trialled well for Miles. The trainer-driver thinks her breeding is another big asset. "She's a big strong filly by a new sire called Huntsville who won a Group 2 on the weekend [with one of his progeny]," he said. "He's a son of Somebeachsomewhere who's the sire of sires, so I really like this filly, I think she can go the whole way. "Her mother [Diamond Castle] was pretty handy too, she only won half a dozen races but she was plagued with injury her whole life and she started favourite in a Group 1 at her third start, so she had a lot of ability." Wednesday's meeting starts at 6.33pm with the first of five Gold Tiara heats to jump at 8.03pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

