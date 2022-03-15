sport, local-sport,

BATHURST players will make up 40 per cent of the Western team to compete at May's NSW PSSA Girls Tennis Championships after Hannah Skein and Savannah Auvaa impressed at the regional tournament and booked their tickets to the next stage. Skein has made the team at the early stage of year four, showing that she's taken rapid strides in her tennis development. Her coach Rod Schumacher said it's been a treat to see her hard work reap rewards. "She recently won the Eglinton Junior Player of the Year award, which is the Paige Hindmarch Memorial Trophy, and is the first winner of that," he said. "She also came runner-up in her first Junior Development Series tournament and has now made it through district and into the regional team. "There's such a great group of kids in Bathurst who are around around this age playing some great tennis right now." It continues a great run for Eglinton players in PSSA selection, following on from Maddy Honeyman and Mark Sheather in 2019. The power game of Auvaa is something that her coach Andrew Mitton is routinely impressed by. He expects her to be one of the leading players for the Western squad. "We've got a group crop of juniors coming through at the moment in that seven, eight, nine, 10 and 11 at the moment, and in the public team we have two Bathurst girls, with Savannah being the player that I coach," he said. "She might even get picked as the number one player, but she's only in year five so she gets another year at it, and there's a couple of year six players in there as well. "Savannah's been committed at the centre for a couple of years now. She's been competing down in Sydney every second week for the super 10s league setup that they have there. That's the highest level of competition you can do in 10s in Sydney so she's taking great steps forward to be the best player that she can. "She's got a big serve and a huge forehand, they're her two main strengths. We've put a lot of work into developing those shots." The pair's selection for Western takes Bathurst's representation in the PSSA Championships to four, with Bridie Worthy and Addison Sense selected for Polding. The NSW PSSA Girls Tennis Championships will be held at Illawarra from May 3 to 6.

