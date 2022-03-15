news, local-news,

High school students from across the Central West got a taste of university life on Tuesday, at Charles Sturt University's Explore Day. More than 400 students from across Bathurst, Orange, Blayney, Oberon, Lithgow and beyond made their way to the Bathurst campus where they had the opportunity to participate in workshops, demonstrations and tours, while learning more about scholarships and admissions. CSU's Manager, Sales and Student Recruitment, Matthew Hof, said the experience for high school students attending the Explore Day was like a backstage pass into life at the university. READ MORE: "It's an event specifically for year 10 to year 12 students," he said. "It gives them a bit of an idea what university is like, so they get to go through a whole day of sessions, just like they would if they were coming to university. "They can pick a couple of courses, some fun practical sessions throughout the day." Mr Hof said the Explore Day can reveal what university is like for many aspiring students. "This can be for anyone, whether they're not interested, right through to those people who are already set on university," he said. "They just want that confirmation of what it's like when they get here. Some of those year 10 students, it might be around subject selection or whether they might come to university. "Year 12, it might be which course I'm going to apply for, for early entry." Kelso High Campus students Alyssa Mavrak and Katie Kelly were at the open day, the students in year 12 and year 10 respectively. Ms Mavrak is currently considering a primary education degree at CSU, while Ms Kelly was unsure of what she wanted to do. Two Bathurst High Campus students - Ebony Cannon and Chloe Boardman were also weighing up their options at CSU. Ms Cannon was interested in doing a Bachelor of Arts, which could hopefully lead her to studying Japanese or entering the hospitality industry, while Ms Boardman is planning to do a paramedics degree. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/fa627b50-f8b0-449a-bae8-84754738e66b.JPG/r2_316_4174_2673_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg