After a decade of having long hair, local resident Courtney Downey will be cutting it off in support of the ongoing fight against blood cancer. The World's Greatest Shave 2022 marks the 24th year that people have been colouring, cutting and shaving their heads to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation. Ms Downey said she had been thinking about cutting her hair shorter to support the cause for a while and decided this was the year to do it. "I will be cutting off about 25 centimetres so a decent amount," she said. "The last few years I've thought about doing it but just recently I've had people around me riddled with all different types of cancers. "I thought if somebody could take this hair and make themselves feel good then it might be a good thing to do." Ms Downey has spent the last few weeks campaigning and promoting the initiative via her social media platforms. So far she has raised around $300. Ms Downey's goal is to raise $560 but she will be happy to contribute whatever she can to the foundation. "Anybody can donate I'm open to anything, even the smallest amount goes a long way," Ms Downey said. "If someone can spare even just a dollar that will go a long way." Ms Downey will be cutting her hair on Saturday morning at MAF Hair Design. Hairdresser Melissa Frisby has also experienced the effects cancer has on not only the people diagnosed but their loved ones as well, and she was more than happy to jump on board. "I was honoured when Courtney reached out to me to be involved in the cutting of her hair for such an important cause," she said. "Cancer is something that has really affected our family over the last few years and it means a lot that so many people give so much financially and physically to help raise awareness and hopefully one day help find a cure. "It's certainly something we are all passionate about." According to research done by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, it is estimated that around 43% of Australians will be diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85. The World's Greatest Shave's Mission Impossible campaign will run from Wednesday, March 16, to Sunday, March 20, with thousands of Australians expected to join the fight against blood cancer. Currently, the fundraiser as reached almost $8 million in donations this year. Those fundraising will also go into the running to win a brand new Suzuki Jimny with every $100 raised giving them an automatic entry into the draw.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/68c5b8e2-c733-4bc0-8f9a-9232100c1403.JPG/r0_30_4176_2389_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg