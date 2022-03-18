news, local-news,

Bathurst has gained 12 new doctors thanks to an Australian General Practice Training program. The already qualified doctors have made the move to Bathurst to undertake their specialist general practitioner (GP) community-based training with local training provider GP Synergy. One of the GP trainees is Dr Natalie Baptista, who said she would like to remain in Bathurst and work as a GP after the three to four-year program finishes. ALSO MAKING NEWS: She is currently doing her training at accredited training practice George Street Medical Practice. "I grew up in Sydney and lived in Brisbane and Boston while completing my medical degree," Dr Baptista said. "Most recently I've been working in Brisbane hospitals. "This year my husband, kids and I have relocated to Bathurst for my GP training and to be closer to family." Dr Baptista made the decision to become a GP to give herself a better work-life balance. She also likes the idea of building longer-lasting relationships with patients. "Often in hospital I'd want to know what happened to a patient after they left the emergency department or after an admission," Dr Baptista said. "In general practice you are able to work alongside a patient in their journey and help them navigate the health system and manage the different health issues affecting their life." Making the move to a country town can be daunting and GP Synergy CEO Cameron Wilson said the local community plays an important role in helping the trainees settle into their new lifestyle and form personal networks. "GP registrars contribute significantly to primary healthcare provision in rural areas like Bathurst," Mr Wilson said. "A full-time doctor training in Western NSW will undertake on average 1640 consultations over a six-month period. "Our local education teams are pleased that the consistent feedback we receive is that the registrars find rural training a rich and rewarding learning environment. "Receiving a first-class training experience is critical, as is ensuring doctors and their families, are well-supported and nurtured by the local community." There are currently 112 GP registrars training throughout the Western NSW training subregion.

