Jack Duggans Irish Pub to celebrate St Patrick's Day on Thursday

Jack Duggans Irish Pub will be a hive activity on Thursday, as it gears up to celebrate St Patrick's Day. St Patrick's Day is held every year on March 17, which marks the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland. It's traditionally a public holiday in Ireland, but it is still widely celebrated in countries with large numbers of the Irish diaspora, including Australia. READ MORE: Jack Duggans publican Glyn Daunt said it'll be the first St Patrick's Day at the pub that won't be affected by COVID-19 restrictions, that has limited celebrations for the last two years since the outbreak of the virus. "Doors open at 11am and we'll be open for lunch and dinner," he explained. "We'll have live entertainment from 7pm and the Guinness and Kilkenny will be flowing." There'll also be a number of specials on the menu for Thursday only, including a number of Irish dishes including Irish brown bread, black and white pudding and Dublin coddle and Irish gammon. All meat is sourced by Jack Duggans' regular butcher, Shay the Irish Butcher, who is based at St Marys near Penrith. For more information on the day, contact Jack Duggans Irish Pub via phone on 6331 2712. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

