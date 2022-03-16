sport, local-sport,

BATHURST Little Athletics Club's representation at this weekend's NSW Little Athletics Championships will be in the double digits, with the city's top junior talent keen to go up against the best that the state has to offer. Phoebe Hemming, Savannah Auvaa, Eva Chiaramonte, Lily Dawson, Byron Rosier, Will Curtin, Lucy Bennett, Ashley Mullins, Emily Bennett and Thalia Ruming are the 10 Bathurst members who qualified from this season's Regional Championships. Bathurst Little Athletics president Mike Curtin said the variety of events covered by the city's team is one of the most impressive aspects of this year's group. "It's wonderful. Lucy Bennett and Will Curtin have qualified for four events, which is a wonderful achievement. Emily Bennett's got three events and so does Byron Rosier," he said. "If you qualify for the State Championships in more than one event you really must be a talented athlete, and most of these kids have done a great job to be able to do that. "What's really pleasing to see is the disciplines they've qualified in. Many of them have qualified over multiple disciplines. Phoebe Hemming has qualified in sprints and high jump, Byron's doing hurdles and high jump, and Will is doing pit jumping along with his sprints." Normally the process for qualification would be going through zone championships to reach the regional stage, but COVID-19 prevented last year's zone event from happening. That made this year's regionals an open event, and the Bathurst team were in fine form as they put together a strong team for state. Will Curtin's busy program includes the under 12s 100m and 200m events along with the long jump and triple jump, while Lucy Bennett shows her flexibility by taking on the under 13s 100m and 800m plus the long jump and high jump. The pair will have the maximum amount of four events on their program. Rosier has the under 11s 80m hurdles and 100m ahead of him and middle distance specialist Emily Bennett has the under 15s 800m and 1,500m to look forward to. They both have the high jump on their agenda as well. The championships run at the Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre across Saturday and Sunday.

