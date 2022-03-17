Central Tablelands Local Land Services pasture specialist Clare Edwards advises that a two hour pasture walk will be held on Tuesday, March 22 on a Tarana property. Visitors will be shown the results of a pasture demonstration of 14 plots sown with a variety of perennial pastures using three different lime treatments. There will be several speakers on the day. You can look forward to hearing from Ms Edwards herself, along with David Harbison from DR Agriculture and Steven Fleischmann, who is a Landcare coordinator.. Bookings are essential for the event and can be made by visiting www.trybooking.com/BXTJY. The walk start at 10.30am and run through to 12.30pm. The site is on the corner of Leigh Morris and Sodwalls roads, five kilometres outside Tarana on the right of Sodwalls Road. For more information, contact Ms Edwards on 0428 435 615. The 82nd mountain calf sales in Victoria have again met aggressive competition with 100 millimetres of rain in the week before sale one. Averages were up around $400 per head, with the first pen of Hereford steer calves selling for $2780 at the Ensay auction. Buyers operated from three states and Victoria. Leading buyers say they have not seen dearer sales in the High country, with an Elders state livestock manager saying the following: "There is so much breeding and history, buyers know that the cattle will perform year in year out. They are so well bred and acclimatised, which is why buyers compete on unweighed and unweaned cattle." Across to the Sheepmeat pens, we find values holding on for the best trade lambs in short skins. There's also been a significant easing in plainer bred and conditioned lambs. At the time of writing this week's column, we see the national lamb indicator at 805c. On Auctions Plus, a line of 723 Poll Dorset/Merino mixed sex lambs weighing 47 kilograms on average sold for $181. A nice line of Merino wether lambs August/September 21 drop weighing 44 kilograms liveweight brought $155. Sheep producers north west of Dubbo tell me that $6 per head is the quoted price for Merino shearing; $10 per head is on offer for tough, heavy skinned wethers and there are no starters. Breeding plans will have to be seriously revised for future years as modern Merinos are a long way removed from the old fashioned wrinkles and oil, and the shearers know it. In a week that saw fuel prices in Bathurst rise 10 per cent, with diesel costing $2.30 by last Sunday, we know that transport and on-farm costs will have to rise immediately in response. If we switch our screens to the United States, we see that inflation has risen above 7.5 per cent. That is the biggest increase in four decades. We also see that worldwide increases in interest rates must happen in the very near future. And what about the situation right here in our rural towns and cities? Here we are seeing transport companies close down because of staff shortages, fuel costs and a lack of interest in working hard (by prospective staff) and overly zealous government road patrollers. I can only guess at what the solution to these widespread, urgent problems would be. Questions about the situation are asked every day, such as this one: "How did a wealthy, peaceful country ever get to this stage?" Some birthday congratulations are in order for respected Bathurst identity John Muldoon, who celebrates 80 years on our planet. Also on the podium this week is Georges Plains' very own retired master shearer Mark Ryan, who recently blew out 90 candles. These fellows are two of Bathurst's favourite sons. I'm sure their many friends, and my readers, will join me in celebrating their combined 170 years in our neck of the woods. More than a century ago, a Melbourne company began to manufacture a hand cleaning soap that contained a major proportion of pumice rock. This pumice was mined from a long dormant volcano and had good abrasive qualities, being marketed as Solvol. Respected local contractors, the Constable family, supplied nothing but Solvol soap to their wool harvesting teams, with Ted, Neil, Jack, Jackie, Steve and Brad each being disciples of this iconic Aussie product. The manufacture and sale of Solvol soap has now ceased in our country. The general manager of WD-40 Company, which bought Solvol in 2000, said the company was "hugely disappointed and saddened" to discontinue the product after being unable to find replacement suppliers. In the shadows of the Gold Crown yearling sale in Bathurst, I stole the following paragraph from a racing book. "Might and Powers galloping action was frightful; his forelegs weren't correct, and he spooked in the mounting yard like a station colt. Yet he had the conformation that you can't see, the great tick of the heart. He won the Melbourne and Caulfield Cups and a Cox Plate, tearing along in front, outrunning his looks and his pedigree." I hope one of my readers buys a freak pacer at the Bathurst Gold Crown Yearling sale. A thought for the week: The very best way to help the poor is to avoid becoming one of them. George was pricing wheelbarrows at the hardware store. The shop assistant asked if it was a birthday surprise for his wife. George said, "My oath it is love; the missus is hoping for a diamond pendant." It was so cold last week that the local flasher was seen describing himself to a passerby. Two old mates were fishing from a tinnie and heard the church bell tolling. "Ten o'clock mass, Herb; we should really be there," one said. Herb thought for a moment and said couldn't be there anyhow. "I've got the wife crook in bed". With an offering of close to 50,000 bales in week 36, the wool market performed well with general price increases seen across all micron ranges. By the end of the week the EMI had moved up 6ac to 1413ac/kilogram. There was a national passed in rate of 10.1 per cent for the week, with crossbred growers passing in 14 per cent in a very irregular market. Once again, sub-17.0micron types were the biggest movers. We saw those indicators lift by up to 30ac, with the better style and good strength wools most affected. The word from the trade is that demand is consistent, however the current shipping issues are still making the management of cash flow for traders very difficult. Direct buying and indent buyers in the auction room is helping stability in the wool market. The AUD remains volatile with some pundits tipping a sub 70 AUD/USD rate this could potentially assist your wool market. Week 37 sees an initial offering of 48,500 bales to be sold in all centres on Wednesday and Thursday.

