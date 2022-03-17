news, local-news,

Works are progressing on a two-kilometre bypass at Monaghan's Bluff to reopen the historic Bridle Track. Necessary approvals and surveys have all been undertaken and the contractor is currently onsite and has completed repairing a major culvert. The track requires several kilometres of new road to be constructed on a new road alignment, with reopened track to remain as 4WD access only. READ MORE: Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said that works are progressing well on what he described is a lengthy and complex project. "The reopening of the Bridle Track will bring economic benefits to Hill End and the rest of the region," he said. Bathurst MP and current NSW deputy premier Paul Toole said it was great that works are underway on the route bypassing Monaghan's Bluff. "The route will not only provide a boost to tourism in the region but also improve connectivity for residents who live in that area," he said. "The new route will be highly popular with four-wheel driving enthusiasts, anglers and campers keen to explore the area, and provide a second direct access road to the historic village of Hill End." The NSW Government has provided $ 2 million in funding towards the project. The Bridle Track is a historic trail that links Bathurst and Hill End. The route has been closed sporadically since opening back in the 1850s, most recently closed as a through road back in 2010 due to a landslide at Monaghan's Bluff. Work finally commenced to build a detour around Monaghan's Bluff in February last year, with the road to reopen when finished.

