Golfers will tee-off early next month in one of Bathurst's long-serving fundraisers. Legacy Bathurst's annual golf day fundraiser will be held early next month, with organisers hoping to attract more than 100 golfers for the big day and raise more than $10,000 for Legacy Bathurst. Bathurst Legacy president Graham Humphreys said the golf day is one of the non-profit organisation's main annual fundraisers. "This is one of Legacy's three big fundraisers we hold every year, alongside our ANZAC Day raffle and our Legacy Week badge day, which is in September," Mr Humphreys said. READ MORE: "We raise about a third of what we need in year at this golf day. "In Bathurst we look after approximately 90 widows and a majority of those widows had partners that served in World War Two." To be held on Sunday, April 3, entry is $60 per head, which is payable to the Bathurst Golf Club professional shop. Lunch at the club is included in the entry fee and tee-off will be a shot gun start. The round of golf is open to anyone who can play, handicap provided if you don't have one, with participants not required to be a member. There will be prizes on offer during the day and raffle tickets are available to purchase at the Bathurst Golf Club prior to the event or on the day. There will be a hole-in-one prize of $20,000, courtesy of sponsor Clancy Motor Group. "We normally get about 160 participants," Mr Humphreys said. "He had an event last year but we didn't get one in 2020 because of COVID-19. "This is a long standing fundraiser that has been running over three decades." The Legacy Bathurst is one of hundreds of Legacy branches around Australia, with the non-profit organisation serving the widows of ex-servicemen and women across the region. Mr Humphreys gave a special thanks to the Bathurst Legacy Golf Club sponsors - Clancy Motor Group and Bathurst Real Estate. For more information or to reserve a place for the Bathurst Legacy Golf Day, contact the Bathurst Golf Club by phone on 6331 1379. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/511b65d7-55df-41f6-8bef-9aac5aa56b99.JPG/r1_280_3707_2374_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg