COULD the next start of Australian tennis be on court at this weekend's State 12s Teams Tournament at the Bathurst Tennis Centre? The annual teams event brings the best juniors from across New South Wales and the ACT together in boys and girls tournaments, with 24 region-based squads vying for the titles. Tournament director Andrew Mitton said it's great to see such an elite level of junior tennis be on display in the city. "I'd say out of the top 40 boys and girls in the state you'll have around 35 of them coming for this, so it's a really strong event over Saturday and Sunday," he said. "It's run similarly to the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup, as a teams event with a manager on the court. There's 12 teams all up in each competition, picked from across the state, with of those being six metro teams. "Teams are done by regions, such as North West and South Coast. There are six regions in the state who all have a team playing and six Sydney teams, or five Sydney teams with an ACT side." Bathurst has seen some well-known names in the tennis world venture to the city in the past for this event. "We've had some extremely talented players take on this tournament in the past. We've had Nick Kyrgios compete for ACT when they brought a team down," Mitton said. "Alex Vukic, who made the Australian Open second round this year, has been in this tournament before. It's high end tennis. The best of the best for under 12s in the state will be coming." The tournament often creates an exciting atmosphere due to the presence of team managers on court. "We've had some high profile team managers in the past as well. Ellen Perez, who is now playing on the WTA Tour for doubles, has managed. The players get great experience talking to these coaches at the change of ends," Mitton said.

