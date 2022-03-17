sport, local-sport,

THE Bathurst Golf Club's March Monthly Medal was a happy hunting ground for Ian Rodenhuis. Not only did his fine round of 67 nett see him win A grade, but he also and added the honour of the 'cock of the course' to his spoils. His nearest rivals in A grade were Greg Burgess (69) and Alex Sparks (70). Matt Phillips had a fantastic 72 off the stick to win the scratch. A solid 68 nett kept George Nicholls at the pointy end of B grade and clear of Shaun Rowlands and George Smith, who both had 71 nett. The scratch went to Peter Chaffey with 86. Bathurst native Andrew Mendes made the visit from the South Coast a productive one after compiling 68 nett to salute in C grade from Paul Knox (69) and Graeme Jones (70). A score of 91 off the beater was enough for Caiden Grimmett to win the scratch prize for the day. Thursday's A grade stableford honours ended up in the hands of Jeremy Elms courtesy of 40 points. It gave him a one-shot winning margin over John Fagan and Steve Finnerty, and Matt Phillips was once again the scratch victor on 34 points. A tight B grade tussle saw Chris McGrath and Erik Bieniek both return 38 points. READ ALSO: Hewitt's Jewel Melody clocks fastest qualifying time for the Gold Tiara Final READ ALSO: Platypi qualify four teams for Western Women's Rugby League semi-finals READ ALSO: Lady Bushrangers make the grand final of the Newtown Breakaways FC AFLX Challenge In the end McGrath was triumphant on a countback. Mal Purves (35) rounded out third and the scratch prize went to Alby Davis with 20 points. In the battle of the women golfers, Jenny Murray exuded class in accounting for a gallant Helen Carver after both players tied on 33 points and Gabby Volk (31) snuck in for third. Elms teamed up with Grant Hill to accumulate 83 points in the multiplier to comfortably hold out Ian Farmer and Richard Ellis with 68 points. Tony Gannon and Kerry Stait were the scratch champions on 32 points. Josh Dorman and his 40 points headed a good Sunday roll up, while Bryce and Tony Hitchcock gained a position on the podium as well after both shooting 39 points. Don't forget the Bathurst Golf Club's annual general meeting which will be held on Monday, April 11 at 5.30pm in the clubhouse. All members are invited to attend.

