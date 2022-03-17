sport, local-sport,

THEY'VE had to go through two postponements of the State Pennant Finals but now the moment Majellan Bowling Club have been waiting for has finally arrived. Early last year the Bathurst club managed to qualify both open gender and women's teams into the finals for the first time in Majellan's history before COVID-19 put those competitions on hold. Starting this Friday with the women's edition in Forster the Majellan team can finally roll for state glory, with the two women's teams chasing division three success and then the three men's sides looking for division six glory in Maitland the following weekend. The historic achievement for Majellan is well-timed. It comes on the club's 50th anniversary. Peggy McIntosh skips her team of Leonie McGarry, Robyn Adams and Kerry Lucas while Merle Stephens skips Majellan's other women's side of Sue Murray, Mel Parker and Pauline Clark. Liz Draper is the reserve with Judy Davis as manager. McGarry said it's wonderful to finally have pennants finals arrive after such a prolonged wait. "It's amazing when you can play at state level on any occasion, and to do it as you get older is a terrific experience. We're really looking forward to it," she said. "Some of the bowlers who have been to state pennants have said that it's the best experience that you can have as a bowler. We're going there with no pressure. We'll do the best that we can and enjoy ourselves. "This is the third attempt at holding pennants so hopefully is the third time lucky for us." The men's sides will look to make the most of their last opportunity to play for a division six pennant before Bowls NSW restructures the competition to just four divisions in future editions. The squad heading to Maitland the following week will be Noel Witney, Ron McGarry, Hugh Brennan, Peter Drew, Tim Pickstone, Jeff Adams, Ken Hartwig, Alan Clark, Trevor Sharpham, Terry Connors, Max Elms, Leonie McGarry, Clark, Murray with Peter Drew as the reserve. Brennan said it's a truly special occasion for the club and its members. "I don't think we're ever going to get to this road again, with men and women in finals, since we'll only have grades one to four from now on. It's a great highlight for the Majellan club, especially with our 50th anniversary celebrations coming up in June," he said. "It's a voluntary club as well. Peter Naylor, Mick McDonald, Tim Pickstone, Johnny Bosson and all those guys are the ones who look after the greens that enable us to play. "There has been a lot of excitement around the club with this happening. We won the zone championships back in April so we've been waiting nearly 12 months to play in these finals. "All our games will be on the one green as well, so that may be an advantage to us - or a disadvantage depending on how we start," he laughed. The men start their State Open Gender Pennant Finals next Friday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/bf1424ea-526f-489a-8654-bbec0c0c7837.JPG/r0_532_5246_3496_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg