news, local-news,

A BATHURST man is $100,000 richer after winning the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw on Wednesday night. The man, who has been playing the lottery for years, claimed first prize in draw 10540. As well as winning the first prize, he won a consolation prize of $2,000, boosting his total windfall to $102,000. It comes two years after he won the second prize of $10,000 in another Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw. "I was waiting for you to call to tell me it was real," he told an official from The Lott. "I've been playing Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot and Mega Jackpot for a few years, and this is my second Lucky Lotteries win. "I took home the second prize not too long ago so to win the first prize is fantastic. "I'll be putting this money away for the future and to know that I'm secure is a great feeling." He said the win was "a great little pick-me-up in the middle of the week." The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize now sits at $7.97 million for draw 1564, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize is at $9.09 million for draw 10541. In 2021, 127 Lucky Lotteries first prize and jackpot winning entries across Australia won more than $32 million. Bathurst has had a string of lottery winners in recent times. In January, it was announced that a Bathurst man had won $2.3 million in the New Year's Eve Lotto draw. A few months earlier, a female retiree from Kelso won the $200,000 first prize in the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw held on May 17, 2021. Prior to that, a Bathurst man won $428,000 in a Saturday night Lotto draw in February, 2021 after purchasing his ticket at Bathurst West Post Office. It was the outlet's first time selling a division one winning entry. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/4f2c07ff-03f8-4365-b471-01b48206b341.JPG/r0_539_4032_2817_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg