More than 20 new jobs have been created thanks to the launch of Coles Bathurst's new online home delivery service. While a growing number of Coles Online customers in Bathurst have already been using Click and Collect, the addition of home delivery means they will be able to have their groceries delivered straight to their door. Coles Bathurst store manager Mark Kinsela said the expansion would create 21 local jobs for personal shoppers and delivery drivers, with two dedicated vans to service Bathurst, seven days a week. READ MORE: "We are excited to launch this offer for Bathurst customers who are looking for a more convenient shopping experience," Mark said. "With a growing number of customers choosing Coles Online, we are investing in customer experience and capacity. "Our local community is already shopping in our store and using Click and Collect so we believe offering home delivery is the next logical step in helping customers choose Coles." Coles Online's Mark O'Connor said Coles Online wanted to inspire customers to shop differently. "We see more and more customers engaging with us digitally, whether it's to explore the products and content on our apps and websites, access amazing content on Coles and Co and using online services in the form of Click and Collect and home delivery," he said. "We want to create a seamless and unified customer experience and provide our customers with an offer that is uniquely Coles by launching new services that we will continue to evolve over time. "Coles Online is continually working hard to meet our customer's expectations for a leading digital experience and Click and Collect Rapid and Coles Plus have proven popular with customers who are looking to save time, money and be rewarded for their loyalty."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/124584de-fc70-44b0-868c-48fe859eb80f.JPG/r12_309_5246_3266_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg