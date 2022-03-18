Bathurst Autofest saw people from around the Central West come to town
Local News
MORE GALLERIES
This year's Bathurst Autofest attracted car enthusiasts from all around the Central West region.
Western Advocate photographer Chris Seabrook headed to Mount Panorama to catch all the action.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.westernadvocate.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News