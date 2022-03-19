news, local-news,

This week I would like to pay tribute to BCCAN member Laurana Smith, who died recently of breast cancer, aged 52. Laurana was for many years the editor of the BCCAN Bulletin, a volunteer job she could do from home around her teacher education studies and parenting three young children. Laurana was very active in the enormous task of organising the 200 Plants and Animals exhibition in the Coles Arcade in 2015. For Bathurst's bicentenary year, BCCAN and the Bathurst Kangaroo Project decided to highlight the non-human contributors that make this place what it is and Laurana threw herself into it. A talented artist, Laurana drew the image of the Bathurst copper butterfly (Paralucia spinifera) for a colouring-in competition that ran in conjunction with the exhibition. Rather than draw a generic "pretty butterfly", Laurana was keen to educate children in the complete life cycle of the insect, showing its mutualistic relationships to the ant, Anonychomyrma itinerans, and the Native Blackthorn B. spinosa subsp. lasiophylla. In early 2018, when the controversy over Grey Headed Flying Foxes occupying Machattie Park was at its height, Laurana drew another image for a colouring competition. This one featured Australia's largest bat (Pteropus poliocephalus) flying triumphantly over the Bathurst court house. Laurana, who worked for the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) before switching to a teaching career, also researched and wrote a paper on the pollution threat of storing toxic chemicals in low-lying coastal areas with the predicted rising sea levels and flood frequency and intensity associated with climate change. This paper was sent out to environmental agencies and lobby groups across Australia. Just as important as her contribution to BCCAN's public activities was Laurana's enthusiasm for books and ideas. Laurana was an independent thinker and voracious reader, and conversations with her were always stimulating. I remember her talking about Mutual Aid by Pëtr Kropotkin in which it is argued that competition was not the only driver of evolution. "Sociability is as much a law of nature as mutual struggle," Kropotkin wrote. Laurana's was a rich life, and there are many in the community who knew her from the different and sometimes overlapping circles she moved in. For all of us, her commitment to sociability in that deeper sense, of caring for each other and our own habitat, will live on. BCCAN sends its deepest condolences her family.

