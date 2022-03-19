community,

2MCE has welcomed back Charles Sturt University student presenters and producers with the commencement of the new academic year. Our students produce a diverse and engaging range of programs across the week. On Monday at 6pm, you'll hear Noah Secomb, Sophie Watson, and Susy Cornford present And Now Back to the Music, where they curate tracks from the 1960s, 70s and 80s linked by a theme for you to guess on the studio text line. Their first show back this year had a 'come back' theme, featuring songs by Maxine Nightingale, The Beatles, and Crowded House. On Tuesday at 5.30pm, Faith Hanstock and Sophie Norris present Feministory, a program discussing historic and modern female figures. Over a half-hour program, they explore the influence and significance of great women in history. Their first show for 2022 highlighted Cathy Freeman, and their second show told the story of Amelia Earhart. Noah Secomb returns to present The Late Late Yet Very Early Show on Thursday from 11pm to 1am, keeping you company with classic hits and new discoveries. On Friday at 5.30pm, you'll hear Student News, a half hour program produced by second year journalism students that covers stories from across our region. Students also contribute to other programs on 2MCE including The Talking Newspaper, Community Drive, and Saturday Night Jukebox. Students from CSU's School of Communication can also be heard on the community radio sector's national news service, National Radio News (NRN). Our students join the newsroom as interns and cadets, contributing to the production of bulletins heard across the country. You can hear NRN bulletins on the hour between 6am and 7pm on 2MCE. A group of high school students from Bathurst, Orange, and Parkes recently produced content for 2MCE when they were on campus for CSU's Explore Day. The students attended the information session for CSU's Communication course and enjoyed the opportunity to be hands on with radio production. You can hear their voices on the Aus Music Showcase program at 1pm this coming Monday. 2MCE volunteers include community members from a diverse range of backgrounds, along with numerous CSU staff and students. Our volunteers contribute on air and behind the scenes. If you are interested in getting involved in 2MCE community radio, you can find out more information at our website, 2mce.org. If you have any questions about volunteering, email the station 2mce@csu.edu.au or telephone 6338 4790. You can listen to 2MCE at 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange, or 2mce.org

