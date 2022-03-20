Karla looks back on 20 years in business

news, local-news,

AS a small business owner Karla McDiarmid often works a 70-hour week, but said she wouldn't swap it for the world. This week, the owner of Macquarie Medi Spa, which has also been awarded the World Luxury Spa Awards 'Spa of the Year' celebrated 20 years in business. To mark the occasion she hosted a cocktail party which was attended by industry leaders, including representatives from international beauty brands Sothys, Dermalogica and Pure Fiji, their presence reflecting Karla's standing in the beauty industry. Jeffrey Daley, from Sothys, has worked with Karla for the last 20 years, and said her success is not surprising. "She's a very smart business woman, she takes risks and she makes them work," he said. For Karla, the 20 years have been a time for growth. "It's been an incredible journey learning a lot about myself but also every day I am still learning about business and people," she said. "I believe living in a regional community with local support has definitely been a huge part to our success along with the public knowing my dedication to training our staff to a very high standard. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "To have consistency as well as only using professional high quality treatments and products that deliver results - this has kept customers coming back into our business especially with our visiting specialists," she said. "Our beautiful team of ten qualified skin therapists is really why I am still in business. "The past two years were definitely the toughest and I came so close to giving up as my husband is in Sydney and there is only so many lockdowns and sick days a business can take. Thankfully the team all worked together to pull through the tough times ( which isn't over yet) but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel." Karla said her favourite memories of the past 20 years include winning the Bathurst Business of the Year twice and being named the World Spa Manager of the Year. "Also being named the Global Winner for Best Beauty Salon -so that was a pretty big deal for myself and cemented my name in the industry as a leader of the beauty and skincare world." Karla said she is also a council member for the Aesthetic Beauty Industry Council, which she said is very exciting as we are improving the entire skincare industry and raising the standards . "I love training our team to be the best in the industry, its had work, long hours usually 60-70 hours a week and I truly believe your business works best when you are in it working with your team." She thanked her family "who are my biggest cheerleaders" and the Bathurst community for their support. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/26ef1847-d318-4fd5-b551-6745a4059b15.jpeg/r45_797_3994_3028_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg