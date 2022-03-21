community,

A great deal of planning went into these occasions, which went on for many years in Bathurst. They were very colourful and had large groups of adults and children participating. They were festive events in which tradesmen and workers marched proudly with their decorative banners alongside floats and marching bands. Sometimes the processions could be representing as many as 19 trades. A good deal of preparation went into each wagon for the procession. The eight-hour day movement proceeded around the world as well as Bathurst. It had first been proposed by Robert Owen in 1817 at his socialist community in New Lanark in Scotland. The sentiments of the movement were captured by the slogan: "Eight hours labour, eight hours recreation, eight hours rest." The aim was to put forward these three main arguments for a shorter working day, though it took some time for the movement to spread worldwide. After the American Civil War, some states did pass eight-hour laws. Henry Ford was one employer to institute an eight-hour workday, but only for some of his employees. Parades were not only held in Bathurst, but in Sydney. Lithgow, Mudgee, Orange and Dubbo also staged processions, but on a smaller scale. As the banners were large and expensive to have made, many of the towns would have tradesmen's banners sent up by train just for the event, then sent back. While the men in skilled trades benefited most from the granting of an eight-hour day, women were not included. Women had to endure much longer working hours and substantially lower pay. Women and children worked as domestic servants in many homes. Others worked in clothing factories or as piece-workers at home, where they had to work as many as 14 hours a day. There were some Bathurst employers who initially supported the idea of a shorter working day, while others felt that shorter hours would inconvenience the local wagoners and out-of-town customers. These annual processions played a big part in keeping the movement before employers, council aldermen, prospective members, their families and the general public. The first band associated with the early processions in Bathurst was the City Band under Mr G.D. Stone. The City Band also supplied the band music for the procession on October 4, 1886. It seems that October was generally the month chosen to hold their annual eight-hour processions. Later, Dr T.A. Machattie, who was the president of the City Band up until 1924, was a keen supporter of the eight-hour movement in Bathurst. Other local businessmen, such as Messrs E. Webb and John Meagher, often lent their horses and wagons to be used in the parades. The streets on the route would be lined with supporters to witness the grand occasion. The Bathurst Volunteer Fire Brigade took part in the processions from the earliest days. Each year the members would train for their participation in the eight-hour movement procession. The local brigade participated in the event for a great many years. After the procession, several activities took place for the rest of the day. The Bathurst Swimming Club organised swimming events. The Bathurst Cricket Club organised activities, as did the Bathurst Football Club. A sports meeting was usually held on the racecourse, with some of the local runners of note attending to provide an exhibition. A paper chase was held one year. Local athletes had to run and find bits of paper along the route. The Royal Hotel took the opportunity to attract the patronage of those taking part in the procession. The Royal Hotel wasn't the only local hotel to put on special food and drink.

