THE grand final of the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club's season will take place this Sunday as competitors chase success in the Carroll-Scott Memorial Race. The race that honours the lives and contributions of Dave Carroll and Dave Scott to the Bathurst sporting community is an event that always pulls great numbers for the club, given the respect that members hold for the pair who died in 2005 and 2007 respectively. It will round out what's been a great season of racing for the community and it comes just one week after the deciding round of the Central West Inter Club Triathlon Series. Wallabies president Mick Stapley said the anticipation for the annual race is as big as it's ever been. "We're looking very good with our numbers for the final round and it should be a fitting tribute towards the guys that we're racing for," he said. "The two Daves were both foundation members of our club who unfortunately passed away early and a lot of people hold a lot of passion for this race because of those two men. "They were both very popular and very well known guys in town, not just within our club. The rugby league clubs in town, Dave Scott especially, were something they were involved strongly with. "It's definitely our biggest race of the season and that's why it's our grand final." As usual, the Carroll-Scott Memorial will be run over the Wallabies' short course to give as many competitors as possible the opportunity to race in the club's biggest event. Stapley said it's a day that often lures a lot of first-time triathlon entrants. "It's a great opportunity for people to come and have a crack," he said. "That's especially true for people who wouldn't normally do a triathlon but knew either of the boys and want to get out there and have their first go at it. "I'm really looking forward to what will hopefully be some good weather and a good race." Jack Reen is the defending champion of the Carroll-Scott Memorial race after claiming his first win in the event last year. He won't be back to defend the title which leaves the door open for either a new champion or for one of the event's long-time dominators, Nick North, to claim top spot on the podium. It will especially be a great fitness test for those who are backing up after taking on the last round of the Central West Inter Club series at Dubbo. Mudgee were the champion club following the deciding round. Racing in the Carroll-Scott Memorial will start at 8am, with long course, boomers and joeys races to also take place on Sunday.

