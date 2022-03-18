Former ABC journalist and university lecturer to stand for Greens in Calare

news, local-news, Calare, Greens

The Australian Greens have selected former ABC journalist, Charles Sturt University lecturer and playwright Kay Nankervis as its candidate for Calare in the upcoming federal election. Ms Nankervis has lived in Bathurst for more than 20 years with her partner, former Bathurst Regional councillor John Fry and their now grown-up sons. She has worked fulltime as a lecturer in journalism and theatre at Charles Sturt University at Bathurst and also had a 20-year journalism career mostly at ABC and SBS, but also for a range of commercial TV and radio networks, in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and London. "I'm standing in Calare for the Greens because we're the only major party committed to the environment and to social justice," Ms Nankervis said. "We alone are ready to take strong, immediate, action on climate change and to meet our international obligations to refugees." Ms Nankervis said she has lived in Bathurst and Peel for more than 20 years but first came to the region as a Mitchell College student in 1979. READ MORE: "With a four-decade connection to the area, I know the challenges facing local farmers, small businesses and whole communities," she said. "The Greens have policies which acknowledge the drying landscape in our region, the need to protect our river systems and Murray Darling water flows and the need to improve health and other services in the bush. "As an ABC journalist in the 80s and 90s, I watched the issue of climate change being sidelined and misreported by small and major parties - and by some commentators - at a time when early action could have been taken. And the economic and scientific lies are still happening." Ms Nankervis said the coalition government is blocking corporate and state government efforts to move industry and households away from fossil fuels to green energy but said the Greens has a plan to support coal miners to move into other jobs as the energy market changes. She is also standing to fight for ABC, NITV and SBS funding to be restored following years of budget cuts. "Our lives in Central West NSW are so much richer because ABC and SBS-NITV programs connect us to each other, the rest of the nation and the world," she said. "But many, many valuable staff have been shown the door: 640 people sacked and $526 million cut from the ABC budget since 2014. "I also want to help the people of Calare show that we want a more humane approach to refugees: forgotten people, sometimes detained for years on end because of offshore processing and other policies shared by Labor and the Coalition." "The Greens want mandatory offshore detention of asylum seekers to end. Instead, we call for Australia to meet those humanitarian obligations to refugees we've signed up to and which international law says we must act upon." Other issues she wants to focus on include a First Nations treaty and justice, secure housing as a human right, a fully funded Medicare, a fully funded NDIS, community-led healthcare for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, universal free public education and funded, accessible, high quality, not-for-profit aged care.

