There were 591 cases of COVID-19 identified in the Western NSW Local Health District in the 24-hours to 4pm on Thursday. There were 204 positive PCR test results and 387 positive rapid antigen tests. READ MORE: However, there may be duplicates due to people taking both tests. COVID-19 patients across the health district remains the same at 36, but none of them are currently in intensive care. There has been 1888 cases reported in the Bathurst local government area in the past four weeks, 1766 in the Dubbo LGA and 1820 in Orange. There's been 780 in the Mid-Western Regional (Mudgee) LGA, 237 in Blayney and 120 in Oberon.

