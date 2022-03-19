sport, local-sport,

WHEN Doug Hewitt was growing up in Bathurst he marvelled at the exploits of Smooth Satin, so on Friday night when taking out a race named after the 'Bathurst Bullet' he was delighted. Hewitt drove his first winner of this year's Gold Crown Carnival, and the fourth for his trainer-father Bernie, in the annual Smooth Satin Pacing Cup (2,260 metres). It came aboard five-year-old gelding The Mustang, a horse Hewitt rates as his favourite. "I couldn't be happier with him and to win a race named after Socks [Smooth Satin] is just terrific," he said. "It's special, Socks, I grew up watching him, when I first came to Bathurst he was a big thing. We are still good friends with the family. "Watching Steve [Turnbull] and everything he done with him was special and this horse has been just as special to me, I've been with him from the get go and he's taken me on a ride. He's definitely been my favourite for a long time." Having run a blistering 1:49.3 in winning at Menangle Park two starts prior, The Mustang started the Smooth Satin Cup as the $2 favourite. READ MORE: Our Uncle Sam retires after stellar career for Team Frisby READ MORE: Formosa's love of Bathurst leads him to becoming Gold Crown Carnival honouree READ MORE: Hewitt's Jewel Melody clocks fastest qualifying time for the Gold Tiara Final He got away well from barrier six to take the lead before Hes Chiming rolled up on the outside and crossed him. Hewitt was happy enough to travel in the trail, The Mustang a length off the pace with a lap to travel. As they hit the top of the straight Hes Chiming still led and Make Mine Memphis was looming, but Hewitt ducked into the sprint lane with the favourite. The move paid off as The Mustang hit the lead with 100m to go and went on to beat Hes Chiming ($10) by 2.1m. "I had my dangers on my back, so if I'd pulled out that gives them a sling shot into the sprint lane," Hewitt explained. "So once I saw that outside horse was leading I knew no-one was behind me and I knew I had all the time in the world and I knew he had the sprint on him. It couldn't have worked out any better really. "He's the quickest horse we've ever trained by a long way, he just keeps on giving. He doesn't take much looking after, I probably spoil him a bit too much, but when it's a horse that just keeps giving you've got to look after them."

