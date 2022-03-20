Exhibition looks at lockdown from an artist's eyes

news, local-news,

An art exhibition looking at the effects and experiences of the Covid-19 lockdown opened in Bathurst on Saturday. While the World Waits exhibition, being held at Tremain's Mill, was opened by Dr Tracey Callinan, CEO Regional Arts NSW. The exhibition features the works of 20 artists, and how they responded to original music reflecting on the challenging and changing times the industry has experienced over the past two years. "The last two years have been tough in the arts. Lockdowns and loss of work ran right across all artforms. Live shows took a hammering. We wanted to help by creating opportunities for those most affected," said exhibition curator, Arts OutWest's Steven Cavanagh. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Last year Arts OutWest commissioned 15 Central West songwriters to each write a track reflecting their experiences of 2020. Then we opened the conversation up to visual artists to see what they were feeling." The exhibition in the culmination of this. He said Arts OutWest has a great reputation for doing great work. "We excite people with art in the Central West," he said. "People come because they are interested in seeing what we are doing." Following the Bathurst exhibition, While the World Waits will travel to venues across the Central West.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/96929572-a076-43e6-b483-a400e437c8aa.jpeg/r0_209_4032_2487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg