THE inside draw, a gutsy last-start performance and an encouraging build up - it's all falling into place for Jarrod Alchin's superstar filly Madrid ahead of this Monday's Bathurst Gold Bracelet Heats (1,730 metres). The NSW Breeders Challenge 2YO Fillies champion and recent John Gibson Memorial NSW Oaks runner-up will be tough to stop in the second of the day's heats. In the space of just 10 career starts the Bling It On x Lillylane filly has won seven races and brought up just shy of $200,000 in prizemoney. The latest of those starts was the NSW Oaks, where she finished a close runner-up to Just Hope after slogging it out in front in dreary conditions at Menangle. "She's freshened up good since then and her work has been terrific so she should be very competitive on Monday, that's for sure," Alchin said. "That race was her main target in the early part of the season. It was a terrific performance. She had done all the work and the one that sat on her back was a bit too good for her, so I couldn't have been happier with her. "I also think she's improved a little bit with a few easy days after that race. She's busting to go and jumping out of her skin. If she doesn't race soon she'll hurt herself. "She's feeling so good at home here and we just need to race her." Alchin has been rapt with his filly's performances coming into the new year and is confident the best is yet to come from her. "She improved from a two-year-old to a three-year-old and not all of them do that. Sometimes what they do at two is what they do but she's definitely improved since then," he said. "She's got a busy season ahead of her if she's good enough. There's the Queensland Oaks, if we choose to go down that path, the Victorian Oaks, the APG and the Breeders Challenge. The main thing is just keeping her healthy and sound. "That's all we worry about with her. These great fillies are very valuable and if you keep them healthy and sound they'll keep running to their best." Racing this Monday will start with the Bathurst Gold Coronet at 1.20pm, with the first of the Gold Chalice heats to follow at 1.59pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/81981c7d-cccb-48c6-8114-ee5053a2cf12.jpg/r1336_1064_4776_3008_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg