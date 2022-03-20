Council agrees to extend COVID-19 stimulus to 25 community groups

news, local-news,

COMMUNITY groups managing council-owned halls will receive up to $2000 each after Bathurst Regional Council agreed to provide new COVID-19 stimulus. The plans were part of a mayoral minute to last week's council meeting, which also providing an update on how COVID-19 has been impacting the city. It was the eighth mayoral minute to be prepared in relation to the pandemic. The 25 community groups identified by council will receive up to $2000 to help cover the cost of the required public liability insurance, seeing council up to $50,000 out of pocket. Community groups have found it hard to generate income in the pandemic, prompting the stimulus measure. "Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, community halls across the region were required to close, and therefore where unavailable for hire throughout the duration of the pandemic," the mayoral minute said. "In most cases, where a council owned community hall is managed by a community group, the community group relies on income from hirers to meet their annual operational expenses, including public liability insurance premiums. "The vast majority, if not all, of these community groups have not been the beneficiary of any of the stimulus measures provided by council to date." READ ALSO: Cost of COVID is approaching $1 million for the financial year The money provided by council through this economic stimulus measure would be a one-off payment. Those payments included, the pandemic has cost council nearly $1 million in the 2022-23 financial year so far.

