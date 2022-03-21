news, local-news, news

DESPITE the challenges of the new COVID variants, the latest quarterly report from the Bureau of Health Information revealed Bathurst hospital's emergency department (ED) performed well in the period from October to December 2021. The hospital experienced a significant decrease in ED attendances compared to the same period in 2020, down by 4635 attendances or 40.1 per cent, to 6,924 attendances. Subsequently the vast majority of patients (85.5 per cent) started treatment on time - well above the average for hospitals of a similar size (74.7 per cent) and all urgent elective surgery (100 per cent) was performed on time. Across the Western NSW Local Health District there were 49,550 attendances to EDs between October and December 2021, a decrease of 16 per cent, or 9425 fewer attendances, compared to the same quarter in 2020. There were decreases across all triage categories at the EDs. According to the report, almost nine in 10 patients (89.9 per cent) were transferred from paramedics to the ED staff within the 30-minute benchmark, a steady result and ahead of the state average of 83.2 per cent. More than three quarters of patients (77.3 per cent) also left the ED within four hours of arriving, better than the state average of 66.9 per cent. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "The severity of the COVID-19 outbreak in Western NSW continued to create extraordinary challenges during the final quarter of 2021, but we are immensely proud of all our staff for their effort," WNSWLHD chief executive Mark Spittal said. However despite the promising figures, Warren Aubin, from Bathurst's Health Services Action Group said he had concerns of how accurately they reflected the situation on the ground. "I'd be questioning the fact they actually reduced the number of cases an orthopaedic surgeon was doing. He's doing less work, therefore the figures would show it's all getting done, but it's actually not," he said. "At the end of the day anything can be reflected in a figure, but in reality is that what's actually happening, because I doubt it would be." In the same report, it was revealed WNSWLHD performed fewer elective surgeries during the October to December quarter of 2021, compared to the previous year. The total number of surgeries decreased by 229, or 7.9 per cent, to 2657 surgeries. There were also fewer patients on the waiting list for surgery at the end of the quarter, with 529 fewer people waiting, compared to the same quarter in 2020, down to 4882.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/5b7186a6-18c2-40ca-a5c4-f6308459a687.PNG/r15_0_884_491_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg